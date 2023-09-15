According to Foresight News, during the 'Latest Trends in Web3 Connect' event hosted by Google Cloud, Dr. Jiang Changhao, co-founder and CTO of Cobo, a digital asset custody solution provider, announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud. The collaboration aims to jointly launch an MPC WaaS (Wallet as a Service) solution, setting new standards for MPC wallet technology and accelerating its global adoption. Cobo will work with Google Cloud to create a cloud-based MPC WaaS solution that focuses on security, decentralization, flexibility, and scalability. Enterprises and developers will be able to easily build custom features by directly integrating plug-and-play wallet infrastructure.