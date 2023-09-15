According to Foresight News, during the 'Latest Trends in Web3 Connect' event hosted by Google Cloud, Dr. Jiang Changhao, co-founder and CTO of Cobo, a digital asset custody solution provider, announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud. The collaboration aims to jointly launch an MPC WaaS (Wallet as a Service) solution, setting new standards for MPC wallet technology and accelerating its global adoption. Cobo will work with Google Cloud to create a cloud-based MPC WaaS solution that focuses on security, decentralization, flexibility, and scalability. Enterprises and developers will be able to easily build custom features by directly integrating plug-and-play wallet infrastructure.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Cobo and Google Cloud Announce Strategic Partnership for MPC WaaS Solution
2023-09-15 09:54
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top