According to Cointelegraph: As consolidation continues across the crypto industry due to the ongoing crypto winter, Bitwave has acquired payments and accounting platform Gilded. The acquisition is expected to improve Bitwave's enterprise solutions with tools for tax tracking, invoicing, and bookkeeping. Ken Gaulter, Gilded's chief technology officer, will join Bitwave's engineering team. Neither company disclosed the acquisition price.

Gilded, founded in 2018, aimed to help firms incorporate crypto solutions into their financial and accounting processes. Gilded serves over 130 clients and will continue to use its current products as well as adopting Bitwave's offerings. Bitwave, founded in 2018, provides crypto accounting and compliance services, recently partnering with Deloitte to connect blockchain data to enterprise resource planning systems. One of Bitwave's co-founders, Pat White, sees digital asset payments as faster and cheaper than traditional payment systems, which he claims could revolutionize businesses in a hyperconnected economy.

The US regulatory landscape is becoming clearer as the industry expands. On Sept. 6, the US Financial Accounting Standards Board approved guidelines for companies to report the fair value of their cryptocurrencies on balance sheets. As tax and accounting practices become more transparent, regulators are expected to scrutinize digital asset dealings more closely.