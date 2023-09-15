The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, up by 0.78% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,270 and $26,860 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,587, up by 1.18%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include HIFI, OXT, and SPELL, up by 63%, 28%, and 18%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1627.16 (+0.54%)

  • BNB: $212.7 (+0.52%)

  • XRP: $0.4971 (+3.37%)

  • ADA: $0.2511 (+1.58%)

  • DOGE: $0.0619 (+0.95%)

  • SOL: $19.11 (+2.80%)

  • TRX: $0.08364 (+3.30%)

  • DOT: $4.076 (+1.32%)

  • MATIC: $0.5224 (+1.10%)

  • LTC: $63.3 (+1.70%)

Top gainers on Binance: