The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, up by 0.78% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,270 and $26,860 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,587, up by 1.18%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include HIFI, OXT, and SPELL, up by 63%, 28%, and 18%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Market movers:
ETH: $1627.16 (+0.54%)
BNB: $212.7 (+0.52%)
XRP: $0.4971 (+3.37%)
ADA: $0.2511 (+1.58%)
DOGE: $0.0619 (+0.95%)
SOL: $19.11 (+2.80%)
TRX: $0.08364 (+3.30%)
DOT: $4.076 (+1.32%)
MATIC: $0.5224 (+1.10%)
LTC: $63.3 (+1.70%)
Top gainers on Binance:
HIFI/BUSD (+63%)
OXT/BUSD (+28%)
SPELL/BUSD (+18%)