In response to the recent tragic earthquake in Morocco, Binance acknowledges the challenges that have arisen for users obtaining traditional Proof of Address (POA) documents, such as bank statements or utility bills. To provide immediate support in these difficult circumstances, Binance has simplified the POA verification process for its Moroccan users. Now, users only need to upload a clear photo of the back of their ID card, ensuring that their name and address are visible.

This change aims to expedite financial aid delivery, facilitate further support during these trying times, and grant uninterrupted access to Binance services. Binance Charity has also launched a public donation address and encourages those able to contribute digital assets. Donations will be forwarded to an authorized NGO to assist those in need.

