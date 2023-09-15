Binance Loans and VIP Loan have removed several tokens as loanable assets, beginning on September 15. The tokens delisted on Binance Loans with flexible rates include IRIS, IQ, and OAX, whilst JUV and MULTI on stable rates are also no longer loanable. VIP Loan also delisted ARDR, ATM, JUV, MLN, and MULTI. Binance has not provided any reason for the delisting, but users are encouraged to take note and adjust their trading strategies accordingly.

