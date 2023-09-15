Binance Loans and VIP Loan have removed several tokens as loanable assets, beginning on September 15. The tokens delisted on Binance Loans with flexible rates include IRIS, IQ, and OAX, whilst JUV and MULTI on stable rates are also no longer loanable. VIP Loan also delisted ARDR, ATM, JUV, MLN, and MULTI. Binance has not provided any reason for the delisting, but users are encouraged to take note and adjust their trading strategies accordingly.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance Delists Select Loanable Assets on Binance Loans and VIP Loan
2023-09-15 04:04
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Binance Loans and VIP Loan have removed several tokens as loanable assets, beginning on September 15. The tokens delisted on Binance Loans with flexible rates include IRIS, IQ, and OAX, whilst JUV and MULTI on stable rates are also no longer loanable. VIP Loan also delisted ARDR, ATM, JUV, MLN, and MULTI. Binance has not provided any reason for the delisting, but users are encouraged to take note and adjust their trading strategies accordingly.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top