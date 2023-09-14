Wintermute co-founder Evgeny Gaevoy addressed the Token2049 "Institutionalization of Digital Assets" roundtable in Singapore on September 14th, emphasizing the potential for stablecoins and asset tokenization to revolutionize traditional financial settlement systems.

With a decade of experience in market making for traditional markets, Gaevoy stressed that despite the current efficiency levels in financial settlements, blockchain technology offers substantially greater efficiency. Stablecoins, in particular, can serve as a catalyst to enhance settlement processes by reducing reliance on banks.

Gaevoy highlighted the democratization of investment opportunities as a key aspect of the potential benefits of asset tokenization. For instance, acquiring US Treasury bonds currently requires an individual to open an account at a bank, transfer dollars, and instruct the bank to make the purchase on their behalf. The entire process is dependent on numerous steps prone to inefficiencies.

In contrast, asset tokenization allows investors to directly access tokenized assets, significantly improving efficiency and broadening investment opportunities to a wider range of individuals.