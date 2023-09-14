According to BlockBeats, Wintermute Co-Founder Evgeny Gaevoy participated in "Institutionalization of Digital Assets" at Token2049 in Singapore. Gaevoy shed light on the significant transformation the cryptocurrency industry has undergone over the years, pointing towards its increasing legitimization.

"Six years ago, the term 'cryptocurrency' was almost unwelcome, largely met with reservation from the general public. However, things have changed dramatically. On one side, we see Bitcoin being listed on major exchanges in Sydney and an increasing number of Bitcoin applications being launched by nearly all main asset management companies. On the flip side, the technology itself has garnered wide acceptance. For example, PayPal has rolled out stablecoins, and many people now view cryptocurrency as a viable alternative to the existing financial infrastructure.

Furthermore, in our interactions, we used to primarily engage with local institutions or perhaps some family offices. But now, the landscape has changed. We are encountering an increasing number of trading counterparties that hail from traditional financial institutions, family offices, and various kinds of funds. This is undeniably a stark shift in the perception of cryptocurrency as a legitimate asset class. I believe we've already brought Bitcoin and Ethereum into the fold of legitimacy, and it’s likely that DeFi tokens, among other assets, will follow suit."

Gaevoy's remarks underscore a pivotal shift in the cryptocurrency landscape, as the involvement of traditional financial entities signifies the industry's march toward greater institutionalization and legitimacy.