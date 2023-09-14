According to Scopescan: One hour prior, two accounts, 0x5c4e and 0xC658, collectively withdrew 67 million OX tokens (valued at $2 million) from the OPNX platform. Both accounts sold portions of their holdings, with 0x5c4e selling 2.1 million OX tokens for 40 ETH ($64,000) and 0xC658 selling 2.4 million OX tokens for 45 ETH ($72,000). Three months ago, both accounts had received 544,000 FLEX tokens from Wincent, converting them into the 67 million OX tokens. However, they missed the opportunity to sell at the price peak of $0.08 per OX token in August and ended up selling at a lower value of $0.03 per token today.