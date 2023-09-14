As reported by BlockBeats, Pradyumna Agrawal, Managing Director of Temasek, underlined the importance of institutional participation in the regulatory policy-making process during the Token2049 "Institutionalization of Digital Assets" roundtable in Singapore. Agrawal emphasized the theme of retail investor protection, which is prevalent across various markets, particularly in the United States.

Progress has been made in regulatory policy formulation, with advanced policies issued in Singapore, and ongoing work in the Middle East and Hong Kong, highlighting a positive trend for the industry. Agrawal also elaborated on the regional focus in Asia, where clear regulations are sought to prevent unregulated participants and establish guidelines and rules for market operation. Accordingly, he observed a balanced approach in Asia, catering to both institutional and non-institutional use cases like gaming and entertainment.

Agrawal concluded by acknowledging the attention given to the United States' regulatory stance, as well as Europe's MICA and the United Kingdom's evolving regulations, as key indicators of the industry's legislative direction worldwide.