According to The Blockbeats: During the "Institutionalization of Digital Assets" roundtable at Singapore Token2049, Pradyumna Agrawal, Managing Director of Temasek, emphasized the need for improved cryptographic infrastructure to promote broader institutional participation in the digital asset space.

Agrawal observed that every cryptocurrency bull market tends to attract different market players, ultimately leading to a large-scale influx of institutions. He argued that a bridge between traditional and cryptocurrency infrastructures is crucial for wider institutional involvement.

As risk management and deployment evolve across asset classes, effective infrastructure can digitize and tokenize these assets to achieve efficiency and liquidity benefits. Agrawal underlined the distinction between institutions buying and holding Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies through ETFs and the long-term process of developing broader digital workflows. He reiterated the importance of suitable infrastructure across platforms and cryptocurrencies to enable cross-collateralization and promote wider institutional participation.