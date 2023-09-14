According to a recent report from BlockBeats, Pradyumna Agrawal, Managing Director of Temasek, addressed the "Institutionalization of Digital Assets" panel at Token2049 in Singapore. He emphasized the need to develop innovative infrastructure in the cryptocurrency industry to cater to the unique requirements of both individual and institutional users.

Agrawal highlighted the importance of distinguishing between personal and institutional key management solutions for interacting with crypto assets. He also stressed the significance of cash risk management and pointed out the challenges faced by both the traditional banking system and stablecoin issuance systems.

In his discussion, Agrawal called for the development of new technologies within the cryptocurrency sector. He noted that while some of these technologies will be applicable primarily to crypto-native assets, others will find use in more strictly regulated areas. Agrawal also touched on the need for continued compliance with Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations as the industry evolves.

Agrawal emphasized that the growth of the cryptocurrency sector will not hinge on a single platform but will instead emerge from the innovative infrastructure established by fintech and crypto-native companies. This new infrastructure, he predicts, will eventually be utilized by various market participants to foster a diverse and innovative cryptocurrency ecosystem.