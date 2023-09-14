Top executives from major tech companies held a closed-door meeting with US lawmakers in Washington D.C. on September 13, discussing AI technology and potential approaches to regulation. Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg, Sam Altman, and Bill Gates were among the 22 attendees of the Senate 'AI Insight Forum' organized by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

According to reports, most attendees agreed on the necessity of regulating AI. Elon Musk warned about existential risks from AI and emphasized the importance of a "referee" for the technology. Google CEO Sundar Pichai spoke about balancing innovation with building safeguards and said AI would be the most significant technological shift in our lifetimes.

Meta's Mark Zuckerberg advocated for open-source AI, which he said levels the playing field and fosters innovation. Bill Gates raised concerns about security risks, urging private and public sector collaboration to minimize them. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, praised the government's eagerness to create rules around the technology.

The White House is expected to release an AI executive order this year, while Congress is considering AI legislation. The closed-door forum was the first in a series, with Senator Chuck Schumer indicating that future meetings would likely be public.