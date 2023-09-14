According to Cointelegraph: Sui Network, a layer-one blockchain, aims to facilitate web3 onboarding by allowing users to sign up for Sui-powered apps without managing an external crypto wallet or seed phrase. In a September 13 press release, the Sui Foundation announced the new zkLogin (Zero Knowledge login) feature, enabling users to log into decentralized applications (DApps) with their existing Google, Facebook, and Twitch credentials.

Sui Foundation Managing Director Greg Siourounis highlighted that users can access DApps with familiar social logins, removing significant barriers for mainstream adoption of blockchain-based applications. Zero knowledge proof technology ensures security while preserving privacy and ownership.

Other firms, such as DYOR, Moxy, Unibot, and BananaGun, have been working to lower web3 adoption barriers, by developing social media-like applications, creating competition-based esports gaming platforms, and offering easy-to-use trading bots within Telegram.



