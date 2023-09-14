According to CertiK Alert: The individual responsible for exploiting the Stake platform has continued their activities this morning, transferring 9,040 BNB (approximately $1.91 million) to external owned account (EOA) 0x1213. A total of 234 BNB was sent to intermediary wallets and routed using the squid proxy, similar to previous fund movements. The ongoing activities of the exploiter raise concerns for Stake users and the platform's security. Stake is advised to implement enhanced security measures to protect users' funds and identify the exploiter.