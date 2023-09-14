According to BlockBeats, Spartan Capital's Co-Founder and CIO, Kelvin Koh, spoke at the Token2049 in Singapore during the session "The Evolving Asian Crypto Landscape: Regional Overview and Outlook." Koh weighed in on the controversial topic of incentivizing early users in Web3 projects.

"Incentivizing early adopters isn't necessarily a negative," said Koh. "Take Uber, for example. When it started, they aggressively offered rebates to both drivers and riders to get them to use the app. This was highly effective, backed by their venture capital supporters, allowing them to achieve what we call 'hockey stick' growth, eventually attracting billions of users."

Koh elaborated, "Over time, these incentives were phased out. However, using Uber became second nature for these users. This was because it's a good product and they managed to retain their customer base. In a similar vein, incentive programs in Web3 projects can be seen as a way to entice users to try out the app, with the expectation that, over time, these projects could achieve a growth curve similar to Uber's early stages."

Koh's comments provide a nuanced perspective on the ongoing debate about the role of incentives in accelerating the adoption and growth of Web3 projects.