As reported by BlockBeats, Giovanni Vicioso, Global Head of Crypto Products at CME Group, made a statement during the roundtable discussion on the "Institutionalization of Digital Assets" at Token2049 in Singapore. Vicioso emphasized the diligence required by companies considering entering the cryptocurrency arena, stating that they must make a compelling case to their boards and shareholders.

"As companies contemplate investing in the cryptocurrency sector, they are obliged to present their involvement and commitment to both the board and shareholders. As such, due diligence is imperative to demonstrate the potential value they see in this technology. This is a fundamental prerequisite to convincing boards and shareholders alike.

Therefore, several corporations have already ventured into this field, a testament to their belief that this technology has long-term staying power and is not just a passing fad. As we've seen today, both Bitcoin and Ethereum have proved to be resilient digital currencies. Last year, despite witnessing the failure of some well-known companies and projects, Bitcoin and Ethereum demonstrated their robustness.

We've observed a significant uptrend in these two digital currencies at the beginning of this year. Currently, the volatility has reverted to historical levels, making it an opportune moment for institutions to seize this chance and prepare for the next level of growth," Vicioso noted.