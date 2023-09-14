According to BlockBeats News, during the "Institutionalization of Digital Assets" roundtable at Singapore Token2049, Galaxy Managing Director Chris Rhine shared his perspective on the impact of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF approvals. He noted that many institutions see this as a crucial regulatory milestone, positioning cryptocurrencies as an asset class rather than just a potential unregulated investment tool. Rhine reported receiving positive feedback on this development.

He also suggested that the involvement of large institutions in capital investment takes time, highlighting his experience at BlackRock, a powerful marketing player. Rhine believes that the approval of spot ETFs will lead to new wealth management models that make cryptocurrency investments more accessible, cost-effective, and easier for investors and interested parties, opening up opportunities in previously untapped markets.

