Mark Karpelès, former CEO of the now-collapsed exchange Mt. Gox, has rejected Sam Bankman-Fried's reasons for seeking release from prison by pointing out how he navigated his pre-trial detention with a "simple calculator". In a September 13 post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Karpelès described how he spent 11 months and 15 days in pre-trial detention before being cleared of all embezzlement and breach of trust charges. During his imprisonment, he only had a small calculator to prepare for his legal case. Karpelès said he managed to get through 20,000 pages of evidence by using folders and stickers to create an index, which he then squeezed into an eight-page file. He also pointed out that Bankman-Fried was facing far fewer criminal charges.

Bankman-Fried, founder and former CEO of FTX, has been denied temporary release from prison twice recently while he awaits the first of two trials in October, with Judge Lewis Kaplan saying poor internet access was not sufficient grounds for release. Bankman-Fried is facing 12 criminal charges across two trials, with a plea of not guilty to all counts.