As reported by BlockBeats, Binance founder CZ expressed his desire for a blockchain-based social media platform during the "Virtual Fireside Chat: CZ" session at the Token2049 conference in Singapore. With Twitter being the major social media channel for crypto enthusiasts, CZ believes a platform built on blockchain technology can effectively address issues like spam, fraud, and authentication.

Despite most blockchains' current limitations in handling the large volumes of data generated by Twitter interactions and events, CZ stated that the continuous development of Layer 2 and other technologies has brought the industry closer to achieving this goal. The emergence of such a platform would mark a significant step forward in expanding the applications and impact of blockchain technology.



