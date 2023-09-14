During the TOKEN2049 "Virtual Fireside Chat: CZ" session in Singapore, Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) highlighted the importance of developing regulated over-the-counter (OTC) channels for legal currency exchange in the crypto industry. CZ believes these channels are key to attracting a larger user base, noting that stricter regulations led many traditional institutions to withdraw from the OTC market earlier this year, while new players entered the space. He envisions banks gaining millions, or even billions, of users with globalized services and collaboration with the growing crypto industry.

CZ stresses the significance of converting fiat currencies into cryptocurrencies and vice versa to encourage more people to adopt cryptocurrencies. As traditional financial institutions recognize the potential in this market, CZ emphasizes the need to focus on advanced use cases of cryptocurrencies to ensure continued growth and interest.