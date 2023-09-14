BlockBeats news reports that during the Token2049 "Virtual Fireside Chat: CZ" session in Singapore, Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) commented on the current state of cryptocurrency adoption. He believes that cryptocurrencies have advanced beyond their earliest stages and are now approaching a period of exponential growth.

CZ argued that while global internet penetration is around 60%, cryptocurrencies do not necessarily need to reach 100% penetration to have an impact. With current cryptocurrency penetration estimated between 5% and 10%, CZ suggests that the market has traversed the "abyss" and is nearing a crucial tipping point. This crossroads represents a significant stage where continuous growth could help propel cryptocurrencies further into mainstream usage and acceptance.

