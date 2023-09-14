According to Cointelegraph: The Delaware Bankruptcy Court has authorized the sale of FTX's digital assets, excluding Bitcoin, Ether, and certain insider-affiliated tokens. Judge John Dorsey approved the decision, which allows FTX to sell these assets in weekly batches through a designated investment adviser. The order, which was amended from an earlier draft, sets a limit of $50 million for the first week, rising to $100 million in subsequent weeks. An option to further increase these limits or sell Bitcoin, Ether, and insider-affiliated tokens is provided, with prior notice and approval from committees or the court.

The conditions for selling Bitcoin, Ether, and insider-affiliated tokens were added to the draft as a cautionary measure, minimizing any potential impact on market stability. FTX reportedly holds $833 million worth of Bitcoin and Ether.

Under the guidelines, FTX can enter into hedging arrangements with prior committee approval using Bitcoin and Ether, and can also use them for staking. The FTX Token (FTT) is precluded from sale without further court authorization.

