BlockBeats reported that Giovanni Vicioso, the global head of cryptocurrency products at CME Group, shared his insights during the "Institutionalization of Digital Assets" panel at Token2049 in Singapore. According to Vicioso, spot Bitcoin ETFs can draw off-exchange participants into the crypto market while futures-based ETFs maintain their relevance.

He emphasized that the growth of the entire ecosystem, encompassing both spot and futures-based ETFs, is a positive development for the industry as it continues to expand and democratize access to digital assets for a wider range of participants.