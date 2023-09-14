According to Cointelegraph: A Bitcoin miner, referred to as Chun, is reconsidering his decision to return 20 BTC ($500,000+) mistakenly received from crypto exchange Paxos for settling a 0.008 BTC ($200) transaction. On September 10, Paxos overpaid the network fee for one transaction due to a system bug, which did not impact traders' funds. Chun had initially agreed to refund the reward but has since asked the crypto community for advice.

Chun's reconsideration is fueled by annoyance with Paxos representatives for discussing the transaction in terms of Eastern Standard Time (EST) rather than Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) or Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). There are mixed opinions within the community regarding Chun's obligation to return the funds, with some suggesting the 20 BTC should be distributed among the Bitcoin mining community.

