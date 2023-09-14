According to Cointelegraph: Bitcoin (BTC) reached September highs of $26,535 as the market responded to macroeconomic and crypto industry news. The largest cryptocurrency maintained its level around $26,000 despite higher-than-anticipated U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) readings and the recent approval of defunct exchange FTX to liquidate its remaining assets. BTC/USD hovers around $26,300 at the time of writing, up 5.5% compared to early September.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Some traders are optimistic about market dynamics after a weak monthly close, noting quick buy-ups on dips and stronger spot bids. Analysts also predict a potential longer-term BTC price breakout if U.S. regulators approve a Bitcoin spot price exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the coming months.

BTC/USD monthly returns chart (screenshot). Source: CoinGlass

Bitcoin is currently on track for its best September performance in years, potentially marking the first "green" September since 2016. Historically, October has been seen as a bullish month for Bitcoin, often referred to as "Uptober."



