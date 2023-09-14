According to Cointelegraph: Bitcoin (BTC) reached September highs of $26,535 as the market responded to macroeconomic and crypto industry news. The largest cryptocurrency maintained its level around $26,000 despite higher-than-anticipated U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) readings and the recent approval of defunct exchange FTX to liquidate its remaining assets. BTC/USD hovers around $26,300 at the time of writing, up 5.5% compared to early September.
Some traders are optimistic about market dynamics after a weak monthly close, noting quick buy-ups on dips and stronger spot bids. Analysts also predict a potential longer-term BTC price breakout if U.S. regulators approve a Bitcoin spot price exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the coming months.
Bitcoin is currently on track for its best September performance in years, potentially marking the first "green" September since 2016. Historically, October has been seen as a bullish month for Bitcoin, often referred to as "Uptober."