Binance has announced that it will burn a number of idle Binance-pegged tokens later today. In its effort to maintain a healthy token economy, the company will release the equivalent amount of tokens on their respective native networks, which were previously used as collateral.

Among the tokens targeted for the burn event are TUSDOLD (BSC), BUSD (MATIC), BUSD (BSC), BUSD (BNB), and BUSD (TRX). This move demonstrates Binance's ongoing commitment to provide a stable and secure platform for cryptocurrency trading and investment.

