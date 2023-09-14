Nils Andersen-Röed, Deputy Head of Financial Crime Compliance at Binance, represented the company at the International Symposium on Cyber Policing Hong Kong 2023. During the event, Andersen-Röed discussed emerging risks in the crypto space and highlighted Binance’s collaborative efforts with law enforcement agencies to combat cybercrimes. This presentation demonstrates Binance's commitment to working together with authorities to address cybersecurity threats within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.