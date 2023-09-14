Binance P2P is excited to announce the addition of five automated payment methods to its platform. This enhancement will allow users to instantly receive their newly purchased assets on Binance P2P when using any of the automated payment methods across more than 15 fiat markets.

To use the automated payment methods on Binance P2P:

1. Log in to your Binance account, and navigate to the Binance P2P platform.

2. Select your desired fiat currency and an automated payment method marked by a pink lightning badge.

3. Choose one of the ads and start trading!

Please note that the availability of products and services mentioned in this post may vary depending on your region.

