The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, up by 0.89% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,997 and $26,542 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,277, up by 0.99%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include VTHO, STMX, and TRB, up by 36%, 33%, and 31%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
CZ: Cryptocurrency Poised for Exponential Growth as It Moves Beyond Early Stages
Binance P2P Introduces Five Automated Payment Methods for Smooth P2P Trading
Binance Pay becomes Official Payment Method for Festival Cordillera 2023
Court Approves Sale of FTX Digital Assets with Special Handling for BTC, ETH, and Insider-Affiliated Tokens
Singapore's MAS imposes 9-year ban on Three Arrows Capital founders
Paxos Confirms Responsibility for Overpaying $500,000 in Bitcoin Transfer Fees
Former Mt. Gox CEO Defends Pre-Trial Detention Methods Amid Sam Bankman-Fried's Difficulties
Bitcoin Hits September High of $26.6K Despite CPI Data and FTX Liquidation Approval
Market movers:
ETH: $1618.47 (+1.39%)
BNB: $211.6 (-0.05%)
XRP: $0.4808 (+0.23%)
ADA: $0.2471 (-0.08%)
DOGE: $0.06132 (+0.13%)
SOL: $18.59 (+1.86%)
TRX: $0.08097 (+0.52%)
DOT: $4.023 (+0.17%)
MATIC: $0.5166 (-0.08%)
LTC: $62.24 (+2.35%)