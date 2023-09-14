The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, up by 0.89% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,997 and $26,542 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,277, up by 0.99%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include VTHO, STMX, and TRB, up by 36%, 33%, and 31%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1618.47 (+1.39%)

  • BNB: $211.6 (-0.05%)

  • XRP: $0.4808 (+0.23%)

  • ADA: $0.2471 (-0.08%)

  • DOGE: $0.06132 (+0.13%)

  • SOL: $18.59 (+1.86%)

  • TRX: $0.08097 (+0.52%)

  • DOT: $4.023 (+0.17%)

  • MATIC: $0.5166 (-0.08%)

  • LTC: $62.24 (+2.35%)

Top gainers on Binance: