The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, up by 0.89% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,997 and $26,542 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,277, up by 0.99%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include VTHO, STMX, and TRB, up by 36%, 33%, and 31%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: