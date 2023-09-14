According to Cointelegraph: China's Alibaba has announced the public release of its ChatGPT-like AI model, Tongyi Qianwen, starting September 13. The large language model is trained on English and Chinese text and based on the same architecture as two previously launched 7 billion-parameter open-source models. While there were early rumors suggesting Tongyi Qianwen would have up to 10 trillion parameters, these claims remain unconfirmed.

This launch follows the recent easing of restrictions on AI technologies in China, where a new vetting and certification process was introduced. Several major Chinese tech companies have been given approval to launch AI models, including Baidu, Tencent, TikTok, and ByteDance. These changes come in contrast to the United States, which has only begun preliminary discussions on potential AI regulations through a series of planned forums with top tech CEOs and founders, led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

