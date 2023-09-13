Shardeum has announced on the X platform that its Sphinx Validator 1.5.6 is currently down due to issues with a validator client update. The team is actively working on preparing a new version to address the problem. In the meantime, node operators are advised to shut down their nodes until the updated version is released and available for use.
Shardeum's Sphinx Validator 1.5.6 Temporarily Shut Down Amid Update Issues
2023-09-13 07:56
