According to CoinDesk: Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown's stance on the crypto industry may prove crucial for the future of U.S. crypto legislation. Brown voiced his concerns at a recent Senate hearing, claiming that the industry is rife with fraudsters and abuse. He lauded SEC Chair Gary Gensler's efforts at cracking down on abuses and enforcing the law. Without Brown's support, the chances of a stablecoin bill or a new framework for U.S. crypto market oversight are slim.

Gensler reiterated his skepticism of the crypto sector during the hearing, pointing out the substantial levels of misconduct that he has observed. This comes amid a number of enforcement actions the SEC has taken against companies like Coinbase and Binance. While Congress has been working on bills to establish rules for the industry, Brown hasn't yet expressed a willingness to address these proposals.