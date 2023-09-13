According to Odaily: The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged Stoner Cats 2 LLC (SC2) with conducting an unregistered offering of crypto asset securities, raising around $8 million for the Stoner Cats animated web series. The SEC order reveals that SC2 sold over 10,000 NFTs for about $800 each in 35 minutes on July 27, 2021. The company's marketing campaign emphasized the potential for increased resale value of Stoner Cats NFTs, with SC2 receiving a 2.5% royalty for each secondary market transaction.

The SEC's Gurbir S. Grewal stated that the offering violated the Securities Act of 1933, highlighting the importance of economic reality, rather than labels or underlying objects, in determining investment contracts and securities. Without admitting or denying the SEC's findings, SC2 agreed to a cease-and-desist order and will pay a civil penalty of $1 million. The order establishes a Fair Fund to return monies to affected investors, and SC2 agreed to destroy all NFTs in its possession or control and publish notices of the order on its website and social media channels.



