According to Cointelegraph: Gary Gensler, Chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), announced during a Senate oversight hearing on September 12 that the agency is utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to monitor financial markets for signs of fraud and manipulation. Although it's not a complete surprise that the SEC is using AI for market surveillance, the agency hasn't made any formal public announcement about its use of the technology until now.

Gensler's statement didn't clarify which form of AI technology the SEC is currently using. However, the agency has previously published several reports on the employment of AI and algorithmic trading in financial markets. Nonetheless, it's probable that the SEC is using machine learning algorithms equipped for scrutinizing large data sets for atypical data to root out corruption and fraud in financial markets. The SEC has yet to request additional funding from Congress specifically for AI applications, but Mr. Gensler suggested such funding would assist in the development and operation of the emerging technologies.

