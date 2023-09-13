According to Cointelegraph: The Bank for International Settlements, in collaboration with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the Bank of Israel, recently announced the results of Project Sela, a proof-of-concept trial for a privacy-focused and inclusive retail central bank digital currency (rCBDC). The project hinged on the use of private intermediaries to develop an rCBDC solution that combined cash-like features with the convenience of digital transactions.

The Sela ecosystem demonstrated a streamlined approach, enabling users to maintain control over their electronic wallets while employing private financial institutions to ensure accessibility and encourage competition in the provision of rCBDC services. Potential drawbacks, such as the current limitations of real-time gross settlement systems, were also considered in the project's findings.

