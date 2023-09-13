According to Cointelegraph: Global payment giant PayPal continues to expand its digital asset services, allowing US users to convert cryptocurrencies into USD directly from their wallets into their PayPal balance. On September 11, PayPal announced new on- and off-ramps for Web3 payments, with immediate availability to wallets, decentralized applications, and nonfungible token marketplaces, including the initial live integration with MetaMask.

The new features are designed to enable customers in the United States to buy and sell multiple cryptocurrencies, providing web3 merchants the opportunity to grow their user base and leverage PayPal's robust security controls and tools for fraud management, chargebacks, and disputes. The latest rollout follows PayPal's partnership with major hardware wallet firm Ledger in August 2023, allowing verified US users to buy Bitcoin, Ether, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin directly on a Ledger hardware wallet via its native Ledger Live software.

As MetaMask began rolling out Ether purchases via PayPal for US users in May 2023, this new integration reinforces the ongoing collaborative efforts between MetaMask parent company ConsenSys and PayPal, aimed at enabling ETH transactions and expanding PayPal's presence in the digital asset services market.