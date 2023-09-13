According to Odaily: Cross-border payment platform Parallax has announced the completion of a $4.5 million seed round financing, led by Dragonfly Capital, and featuring participation from Circle Ventures, General Catalyst, gumi Cryptos Capital, Palm Drive Capital, Comma Capital, Firsthand Alliance, and angel investors such as Balaji and Zach Abrams. The newly acquired funds will be used to expand the team and scale the business.

Parallax aims to provide improved recurring payroll, invoicing, and salary payment services for freelancers, remote workers, and other global professionals. Its initial product allows users outside the United States to open virtual accounts in US dollars and receive funds using only their passports, supporting users from more than 150 countries. Furthermore, Parallax has introduced the capability to convert USD into local currencies, initially available in select countries, with plans to expand to additional fiat currencies in the near future.

