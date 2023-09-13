The opBNB Mainnet, an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible Layer 2 chain based on Optimism OP Stack, has officially launched, bringing the industry closer to the ambitious goal of introducing one billion users to Web3. The new chain is set to revolutionize the blockchain space by offering significantly lower gas fees and democratizing access to blockchain technology.

The journey to the Mainnet began with the opBNB Testnet launch on June 19, 2023. Over the past few months, the community and developers have been rigorously testing the network and achieved impressive landmarks such as processing over 35 million on-chain transactions, connecting to more than 435,000 unique wallet addresses, and deploying over 150 dApps. The Testnet also showcased remarkable performance with block times of around 1 second, processing over 86,000 daily blocks, and supporting a daily transaction range of 100-150K. Following its successful beta run, over 150 projects have committed to integrating or building on the opBNB network.

