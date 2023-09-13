According to Cointelegraph: A Change.org petition that opposes the use of Chainalysis' forensic services by federal agencies was created on September 12. Chainalysis' software links real-world entities to crypto payments, but critics claim that the company's technology has not been scientifically proven, leading to potential privacy violations. The petition stated that it's unclear whether Chainalysis' error rate meets the Daubert standard for expert testimony in US courts, and that the blockchain data analysis firm hasn't been subject to peer review or used methodology that upheld standards.

According to the petition, the Fourth Amendment requires probable cause in obtaining warrants for search and seizure, and the Bank Secrecy Act demands that exceptions be based on the presence of suspicious activity. It maintains that authorities' use of unreliable technology violates these mandates and allows Chainalysis to implicate individuals without their involvement or knowledge. The petition lists seven US federal agencies that have utilized Chainalysis' forensic services, highlighting these risks and its allegations of the company's inaccurate use in the past, such as in the United States v. Roman Sterlingov case.

Chainalysis' forensic services have drawn criticism before, and this recent petition is part of an ongoing debate over data privacy in the digital age.