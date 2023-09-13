According to Cointelegraph: The recent hack of cryptocurrency exchange CoinEx, which resulted in at least $55 million in digital assets being stolen, has been attributed to North Korean hacker group Lazarus. Blockchain security firm SlowMist and on-chain investigator ZachXBT identified the group after it accidentally exposed its address, which was also used in the recent Stake and Optimism hacks.

CoinEx experienced large outflows of funds to a previously unused address on September 12, leading security experts to suspect a breach. Initial damage estimates were around $27 million. However, SlowMist noted losses have reached over $55 million. CoinEx Global has assured users that their assets are secure and affected parties will receive full compensation for any losses due to the hack. Deposits and withdrawals were temporarily suspended for added security.

Hacker connections suggest the CoinEx attack is linked to the recent $41-million hack on crypto gambling site Stake, which the FBI attributed to the Lazarus Group. In 2023, nearly $1 billion has been lost so far due to hacks, exploits, and scams in the crypto space, according to cybersecurity firm CertiK.



