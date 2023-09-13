According to Odaily: Mantle Network has announced its support for Ondo Finance's tokenized note, USDY, in an effort to expand into the RWA (Real-World Asset) field. The integration will enable users to mint new USDY coins through Ondo and purchase USDY via decentralized exchanges (DEX) on Mantle, allowing for a stable currency throughout the ecosystem.

Launched in early August, USDY is a tokenized note guaranteed by short-term US Treasury bonds and bank demand deposits. However, US users and institutions are not permitted to use USDY, and it can only be transferred on-chain 40 to 50 days after purchase.