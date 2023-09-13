According to The Block: Crypto lender Ledn is set to offer an 8.5% APY on USDT savings deposits from early October, while existing USDC savings accounts are transitioning to the new Growth Accounts starting today. The Cayman Islands-based firm plans to utilize the new USDT Growth Accounts to bolster its retail loan book, with borrowers required to over-collateralize their loans on the platform.

Ledn's previous USDC and Bitcoin Savings Accounts were split into non-interest earning Transaction Accounts and interest-earning Growth Accounts, with Bitcoin Growth Accounts offering up to 1% APY. Its USDC Growth Accounts transition launched today at the same 8.5% APY rate, and USDT will follow next month. Ledn claims this is the highest stablecoin yield in the crypto industry, surpassing current rates of up to 5.4% on DeFi lending platforms like Compound, Aave, and the Maker-powered Spark Protocol. Merging high yields with collateralized accounts, Ledn aims to offer a safe alternative to traditional Treasury Bills.

