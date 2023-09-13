According to Odaily: Thailand's Kasikornbank (KBank) has launched a $100 million fund through its innovation arm, Kasikorn X (KX), targeting artificial intelligence and Web3 solutions within the financial technology sector. The newly established KXVC fund will invest in deep technology startups, offering founders not only financial backing but also access to KBank's corporate resources, SME and consumer networks, and partners. KX has already collaborated with startups and funds including Magic Link, Transak, HashKey Capital, Symbolic Capital, and Aifund.ai and participated in a $5 million seed round for DeFi derivatives trading protocol Forward.

