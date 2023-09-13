According to CoinDesk: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's bid for temporary release ahead of his trial has been denied by U.S. federal judge Lewis Kaplan. Bankman-Fried will continue preparing his defense from behind bars, despite his lawyers arguing that the current restriction on his access to online databases and discovery materials is hampering his efforts. Judge Kaplan, however, was unconvinced and stated that neither Bankman-Fried nor any other defendant has the right to inspect every piece of discovery that is produced.

The judge also dismissed arguments that Bankman-Fried required more daily working time on his defense. Despite the option to request postponement of the trial date, currently set for October 3, the defense team did not submit such a request. The defense team's appeal of Judge Kaplan's bail revocation is pending review by a three-judge panel from the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

