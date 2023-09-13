According to Blockworks: JPMorgan is utilizing blockchain-based financial instruments to save millions of dollars for clients by transforming traditional financial services. Clients using these new offerings can save on repurchase agreements, with blockchain tech enabling more precise and efficient transactions, says Tyrone Lobban, head of blockchain launch and Onyx digital assets at JPMorgan. By tokenizing traditional assets like US Treasurys and cash with JPM Coin, the bank can enable same-day settling.

Lobban estimates that these cost savings could reach $20 million by the end of next year. Additionally, the technology offers new utilities for clients, as seen with BlackRock's interest in tokenizing money market fund shares to pledge as collateral. The service has seen significant uptake, with client numbers and usage frequency increasing. While the numbers are small relative to JPMorgan's typical payment flows, the proof point for blockchain's value in financial instruments is becoming apparent.

