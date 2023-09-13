According to Cointelegraph: India, Nigeria, and Thailand have ranked as the top three countries in Chainalysis' "2023 Global Crypto Adoption Index," with lower-middle-income (LMI) nations driving grassroots cryptocurrency adoption. Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis' report reveals that the broader Asia region, central and south Asia, and Oceania dominate the top ten countries, indicating a strong recovery in grassroots cryptocurrency adoption over the past year in these regions.

Interestingly, the report shows that global grassroots cryptocurrency adoption has declined following the FTX implosion in 2022, with LMI countries as the only category demonstrating higher adoption rates compared to Q3 2020. Representing over 40% of the world's population, LMI countries have the potential to play a significant role in the crypto market's growth. The excerpt from Chainalysis also suggests an increasing pace of institutional adoption driven by organizations in high-income nations despite an ongoing bear market. Consequently, cryptocurrency assets might experience a "bottom up and top down" adoption, catering to users from both high-wealth and developing nations.

India continues to lead grassroots adoption, ranking as the second-largest crypto market by raw estimated transaction volume globally. Chainalysis highlights India's unique tax deducted at source scheme for cryptocurrency transactions, requiring a 1% tax to be levied for all transactions, which may serve as a model for other nations to consider.

