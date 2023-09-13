According to Cointelegraph: Digital Currency Group (DCG) has submitted a proposal that could see unsecured creditors of the now-bankrupt Genesis Global, including Gemini Earn users, recover a significant portion of their claims. In a filing on September 13, DCG introduced a plan estimating a 70-90% recovery for unsecured creditors, with a substantial part of the recovery being digital currencies.

The remuneration plan projects that Gemini Earn users' claims recovery would range from 95 to 110% without requiring any contribution from Gemini. DCG's filing also suggested that if Gemini agreed to provide $100 million to Gemini Earn users under the proposed agreement, as they had previously, it would guarantee the users more than a full recovery. This new deal would involve renegotiating a $630-million loan between Genesis and DCG if approved.

