According to CoinDesk: Crypto exchange FTX has revised its proposal to sell billions in crypto assets, aiming to alleviate concerns raised by the US Trustee, the bankruptcy branch of the Department of Justice. FTX's updated proposal maintains that the exchange will not issue advance public notice of transactions due to their potential to impact the market.

Originally, the US Trustee objected to FTX's plan, insisting that any intentions to sell bitcoin (BTC) or ether (ETH) should be announced to provide others an opportunity to object. As a compromise, FTX has agreed to privately inform the US Trustee and committees representing the exchange's creditors. Judge John Dorsey is set to review the proposal in a Delaware courtroom.