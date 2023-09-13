According to Fortune: Fortress Trust CEO Scott Purcell revealed that the crypto custodian suffered a loss of $12 to $15 million in a recent hack, with the majority of the stolen funds being Bitcoin, along with smaller amounts of USDC and USDT stablecoins. Despite the substantial loss, Purcell emphasized that only four customers out of 225,000 were affected and the stolen funds were a fraction of the billions held in custody by Fortress Trust.

Previously unreported, the disclosure follows news that Ripple had reimbursed customers affected by the security breach as part of its recent acquisition of Fortress Trust. Although neither Ripple nor Fortress Trust originally mentioned that Ripple had agreed to cover customer losses in the deal, a Ripple spokesperson confirmed the coverage amount was included in the transaction. The hack occurred when a third-party vendor's cloud tools were compromised, with Fortress Trust and its custody partners, Fireblocks and BitGo, maintaining that responsibility for the breach lies solely with the third-party vendor.



