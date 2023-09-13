According to Cointelegraph: Sam Bankman-Fried, the former FTX CEO, will likely remain in custody until his trial begins on October 3, after U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan denied his request for temporary release. Bankman-Fried cited poor internet access in prison as a hindrance to his trial preparation, but Judge Kaplan deemed it insufficient grounds for granting the release.

Judge Kaplan suggested that Bankman-Fried's legal team could provide him with necessary materials on a hard drive to bypass potential internet issues. Facing 12 criminal charges across two separate trials, Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to all counts, with the second trial scheduled for March 11, 2024.

